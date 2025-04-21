Maranamass, starring Basil Joseph, ended its second weekend yesterday, and so far, it has performed well at the Indian box office. Released amid minimal expectations, the film has turned out to be a big success, keeping a flow of successful films for Mollywood in 2025. Yesterday, on day 11, the film crossed the 15 crore mark, and today, it’ll be securing the much-awaited hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Impressive second weekend

The Malayalam black comedy was theatrically released on April 10. Backed by positive reviews and word-of-mouth, the film is enjoying a smooth ride at ticket windows. After starting with 1 crore, it has covered an impressive distance in a span of 11 days. On the second Friday, it earned 1.84 crores, followed by 96 lakh on Saturday. Yesterday, it earned 1.34 crores.

During the second weekend, Maranamass earned 4.14 crores, which is hardly any drop compared to the opening weekend of 4.21 crores. It clearly indicates that the film is accepted by the audience and will stay in theatres at least for a couple of weeks. Overall, it has earned an estimated 15.67 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk.

Maranamass to be a hit today!

Reportedly, Maranamass is made on a budget of just 8 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 15.67 crores. So, it has earned an ROI (return on investment) of 7.67 crores. Calculated further, it equals 95.87% returns. It’s already a plus affair at the Indian box office.

As per Koimoi parameters, any film that earns 100% returns is a clean hit, and for the Basil Joseph starrer, that is possible at a collection of 16 crore net. So, it is just 33 lakh away from securing a hit verdict, which will be achieved today.

More about the film

Maranamass is directed by Sivaprasad. It also stars Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, Babu Antony, and Anishma Anilkumar in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Tovino Thomas, Tingston Thomas, Rapheal Pozholiparambil, and Thanzeer Salam.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: A Minecraft Movie North America Box Office: Swiftly Approaches The $350M Mark After Earning Strong Numbers On Its 3rd Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News