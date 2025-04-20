Malayalam sports comedy Alappuzha Gymkhana is trending much better than the lead actor Naslen’s last film, Premalu, at the box office. In 10 days, the sports comedy, helmed by Khalid Rahman, stands at a total of 28.8 crore at the box office and is on its way to hitting the superhit tag.

Naslen’s Last Superhit At The Box Office

Naslen’s last superhit film at the box office was the most profitable Malayalam film of 2024. Premalu was mounted on a budget of 9 crore and churned out a profit of 754.5%, against a lifetime collection of 76.10 crore.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, Saturday, April 19, Alappuzha Gymkhana, earned 2.5 crore at the box office, which is a gradual increase of almost 10 lakh at the box office from the previous day. The second weekend of the film might aim to bring a total of 8 – 8.2 crore.

Premalu 10-Day Collection Lags Behind!

Interestingly, Premalu’s 10-day box office collection is less than Naslen‘s current sports comedy. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to beat Premalu’s success, considering the budgets of both films are somewhat similar.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a budget of 12 crore, Alappuzha Gymkhana has delivered a profit of 140% at the box office. The film is now only 1.2 crore away from achieving the superhit tag at the box office.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Alappuzha Gymkhana VS Premalu.

Day 1: 2.65 crore VS 90 lakh

Day 2: 2.8 crore VS 1.9 crore

Day 3: 3.5 crore VS 2.7 crore

Day 4: 3.65 crore VS 1.65 crore

Day 5: 3.4 crore VS 2.1 crore

Day 6: 2.9 crore VS 1.95 crore

Day 7: 2.4 crore VS 1.4 crore

Day 8: 2.6 crore VS 1.85 crore

Day 9: 2.4 crore VS 3.2 crore

Day 10: 2.5 crore VS 3.7 crore

Total: 28.8 crore VS 21.35 crore

