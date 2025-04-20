When the trailer of Tamannaah Bhatia’s Odela 2 arrived, it already instilled a lot of doubt about what the film might bring, and now it clearly hints at a disaster verdict at the box office, with the film standing at only 2.1 crore collection in three days.

Not Able To Cross Even Last Opening

Tamannaah Bhatia has not been able to cross her last opening at the box office with her current release. Aranmanai 4 arrived last year and opened at 4.65 crore at the box office, earning 68 crore in its lifetime!

Odela 2 Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Saturday, April 19, Odela 2 earned only 54 lakh at the box office. This is the lowest in three days for the film, and even Sunday does not paint a rosy picture at the box office.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 85 lakh

Day 2: 71 lakh

Day 3: 54 lakh

Total: 2.1 crore

Odela 2 Budget & Recovery

Odela 2 is mounted on a limited budget of 25 crore, considering Tamannaah Bhatia‘s stardom, but the film has earned only 2.1 crore in three days at the box office. This is only 8.4% recovery of its entire budget at the box office, and it is a disastrous pace for the film.

About The Film

Directed by Ashok Teja, the film is rated 8.8 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “In a remote village, steeped in rich cultural heritage and age-old traditions, its true savior Odela Mallanna Swamy always protects his village from evil forces.”

