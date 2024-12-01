Tamannah Bhatia has had a run of a lifetime in the past few years. She has worked on projects such as Jailer, Bhola Shankar, Aranmanai 4, and Aakhri Sach, and is currently featured in Netflix’s Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. Further, she had a huge role in the Blockbuster Stree 2, which had one of the greatest runs on the box office. Her dance number Aaj Ki Raat from the horror-comedy became a huge hit, and many even consider that one song to be a factor behind the movie’s success.

Aaj Ki Raat quickly became a viral sensation, winning audiences with its catchy music and Tamannaah’s performance. The song’s visuals and her dance moves earned her immense praise from both fans and fellow actors. Now, in a conversation with NDTV, she discussed how the song had an impact on overall movie.

Tamannah Bhatia Thinks Aaj Ki Raat Might Have Had a Role In Stree 2’s Success

In a candid conversation with NDTV, Tamannaah was asked whether Aaj Ki Raat contributed to the film’s widespread appeal. “I think it did. I find it really awkward to admit it,” she remarked, laughing. Her dance moves in the track surprised fans in a pleasant way. Fans flooded social media with praise, calling her performance mesmerizing. Many compared her work to other iconic Bollywood dance numbers.

During the interview, Tamannaah also humorously remarked that if Aaj Ki Raat played a role in Stree 2’s box office success, the film’s producer, Dinesh Vijan, might owe her a bonus paycheck. “What more credit could I ask for?” she quipped. All in all, she is extremely grateful for the fans to cheer for her after the song.

While Stree 2 and Aaj Ki Raat have been highlights of her year, Tamannaah’s work extends beyond the silver screen. Recently, she headlined the OTT release Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, which premiered on November 29. The web series Daring Partners featuring Bhatia is also about to be released. The next year, she will feature in the Telegu film Odela 2 alongside Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha. Directed by Ashok Teja, the film will be a sequel to 2022’s Odela Railway Station.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Singham Again VS Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 30 (Early Trends): Kartik Aaryan Defeats Ajay Devgn With Over 80% Higher Collection On 5th Saturday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News