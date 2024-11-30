Bollywood’s Diwali releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are enjoying their final days in theatres, as from Thursday onwards, it will be a storm of Pushpa 2 all over. Before this happens, Kartik Aaryan’s biggie has proved its mettle and has emerged as the clear winner of the Diwali battle, giving Ajay Devgn’s magnum opus an embarrassing defeat. Let’s find out how the box office battle turned out to be on day 30!

Both biggies were released on November 1, and today, they completed exactly a month in theatres. It had been a high-voltage battle, and the festive season turned out to be the most lucrative Diwali for Bollywood if we combined the earnings of both films. Out of both, the horror comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee turned the tables right after the opening week and gave a big shocker to the industry by defeating the Rohit Shetty directorial, both in terms of returns and collection.

Yesterday was Cinema Lovers Day, and most theatres offered tickets at a nominal rate of 99 rupees. This offer helped Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, as there was a solid jump in collections. After coming from Cinema Lovers Day, both biggies maintained a good hold today on their fifth Saturday.

Today, i.e., on day 30, Singham Again had a decent occupancy throughout the day and is heading for 1-1.10 crores. It’s a good hold when compared to yesterday’s 1.50 crores. With this, the film’s total collection stands at 271.90-272 crore net at the Indian box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 maintained a decent occupancy during the evening and night shows, helping itself score 2-2.10 crores on day 30. This is again a good hold after yesterday’s 2.40 crores. Including the estimates, the total at the Indian box office stands at 276.70-276.80 crore net.

If a comparison is made, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is ahead of Singham Again, with an 81-110% higher collection. So, once again, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has remained ahead of Ajay Devgn’s film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

