Kesari Chapter 2 began its journey with domination at the ticket windows. Sunny Deol’s Jaat is facing strong competition but gave a tough fight with minimal drop at the box office. The battle has intensified on Saturday! Scroll below for a detailed report on ticket sales.

Jaat Box Office Day 10

Today marks the second Saturday for Gopichand Malineni‘s directorial. Some growth in box office collections is expected after 3.95 crores on day 9. As of 5 PM today, Jaat has registered ticket sales of 23.3K. Unfortunately, it has witnessed an 11% drop compared to 26.4K tickets sold at the same time yesterday. This means the footfalls are getting divided amid the clash of the titans.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Day 2

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday led Kesari Chapter 2 is witnessing a good improvement. It has sold 85.3K tickets as of 5 PM today. The historical courtroom drama has witnessed a 31% jump compared to 65.3K tickets sold during the same period on Good Friday.

Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial is also showing impressive signs in occupancy. During the morning shows, it registered footfalls of 11.68%. However, the ticket windows are filling as the afternoon shows a registered occupancy of 22.91%. The situation is only going to get better during the evening and night shows. All in all, it looks like Kesari Chapter 2 is heading for a big day!

Jaat vs Kesari Chapter 2

Jaat may be in the second week of its theatrical run. But the word-of-mouth has been favorable, and it has remained steady at the box office so far. The real test began with the arrival of Kesari Chapter 2, which is visibly posing a threat.

On Saturday, Akshay Kumar starrer already sold 266% higher tickets. Given the current trends, it is set for another day of domination!

It will be interesting to see whether Jaat manages to garner decent box office collections or will witness a downward trend amid the face-off.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

