Akshay Kumar is here with his historical courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2. Ananya Panday and R Madhavan co-starrer opened to a favorable response at the Indian box office. Released on April 18, 2025, it has found a place among the top Good Friday openers in Bollywood. Check out the official collections for day 1.

Begins on a fair note

Kesari Chapter 2 earned 7.84 crores net on day 1. The word-of-mouth would take some time to spread since the film is based on a real-life historical event. Considering it isn’t a commercial entertainer, the opening figures have been decent. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 9.25 crores.

Akshay Kumar starrer enjoyed a benefit due to the Good Friday, marking the 6th highest opening on the holiday.

Here’s a look at the top Good Friday openers of Bollywood (net collection):

Baaghi 2 – 25.10 crores Housefull 2 – 14 crores 2 States – 12.42 crores Himmatwala – 12 crores Crew – 10.21 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 7.84 crores Rocky Handsome – 7.06 crores Dum Maaro Dum – 5 crores

Kesari Chapter 2 vs Bollywood openers of 2025

As far as the Bollywood opening days of 2025 is concerned, Karan Singh Tyagi’s film surpassed as many as 5 Bollywood films. It scored the 5th spot and remained behind Chhaava, Sikandar, Sky Force, and Jaat.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood opening days of 2025 below:

Chhaava – 33.10 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Sky Force – 15.30 crores Jaat – 9.62 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 7.84 crores Deva – 5.78 crores Sanam Teri Kasam re-release – 4.50 crores The Diplomat – 4.03 crores Badass Ravi Kumar – 3.52 crores Emergency – 3.11 crores

Competition from Jaat

Sunny Deol’s action thriller Jaat is working well at the Indian box office. It was released last Friday and has gained respectable collections in the last 9 days. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan starrer is facing strong competition but remained the #1 choice of audience on Good Friday. It will enjoy the Saturday and Sunday boost, hopefully accumulating one of the top opening weekends of 2025 in Bollywood.

