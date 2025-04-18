The Salman Khan starrer Sikandar is undergoing a disastrous run at the box office. Not only the cash registers, but the film has vastly disappointed the critics and the masses, too. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 19th day.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 19

On its 19th day, the Salman Khan starrer earned 129.41 crores at the Indian box office. The movie has turned out to be a colossal disaster as it is most likely to wrap up without recovering its budget. For the unversed, the film is mounted at a mammoth budget of 200 crores.

However, with its current India net collection of 129.41 crores, Sikandar has managed to cover 64% of its budget. Apart from this, the day-wise collections have also fallen below 20 lakhs. There is little or no hope left for the movie now.

The negative reviews from the critics and masses alike are only adding to the disappointment. Apart from this, Sikandar’s days in the theatres are numbered, thanks to the competition it is facing from Sunny Deol’s Jaat. The arrival of the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 will further strengthen this competition.

Likely To Cross Stree Soon

Despite emerging as a box office dud, the Salman Khan starrer might beat the Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree. The 2019 film emerged as a huge hit and garnered a lifetime India net collection of 129.67 crores. Sikandar needs around 26 lakhs more to surpass the same. Even with its poor run, it might be able to beat the horror-comedy.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Sikandar has been directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi and Sathyaraj in the lead roles. The movie has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

