Jaat has concluded its 8-day extended opening weekend at the box office. Sunny Deol starrer has maintained a decent run so far, but the real test begins today, with the arrival of Kesari Chapter 2. Scroll below to learn about the box office collections on day 8, budget recovery, and more!

4 crore+ streak continues

Despite the mid-week blues, Gopichand Malineni’s directorial has maintained a good hold at the ticket windows. On day 8, it witnessed a slight improvement, with 4.27 crores in the kitty. Randeep Hooda co-starrer registered a growth of 5% compared to 4.05 crores earned on Wednesday.

The 8-day extended opening week concludes at 62.24 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 70.40 crores. Sunny Deol’s Jaat has scored the 4th highest opening week of 2025, surpassing Shahid Kapoor’s Deva.

Take a look at the highest opening-week collections of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 225.28 crores Sikandar: 115 crores Sky Force: 99.70 crores Jaat: 62.24 crores (8-day) Deva: 28.17 crores

As visible, Jaat has clocked almost 121% higher collections than Deva.

Budget Recovery

According to multiple reports, Sunny Deol’s film was mounted on a budget of 100 crores. In 8 days, it has recovered 62.24% of its estimated cost. It must maintain a strong pace in the coming days in order to achieve the breakeven stage.

Today, Jaat will enjoy a boost due to the Good Friday holiday, followed by an improvement in footfalls during the second weekend. However, it will now have to battle against Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 at the box office.

Jaat 2 in the works!

Owing to the favorable response for Jaat, producers Mythri Movie Makers have already taken a step ahead. They confirmed the sequel is now in the works. Gopichand Malineni will don the director’s hat again, and Sunny Deol will reprise his lead role.

