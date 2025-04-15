Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 has commenced advance booking at limited shows nationwide. With only 2 days to go, the full-fledged pre-sales are expected to begin by today evening. But will it surpass Sky Force and other Bollywood films of 2025 in final pre-bookings? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Kesari Chapter 2 is enjoying good on-ground buzz. The makers have planned a fan screening in 5 cities, and the tickets were reportedly sold out within minutes.

Kesari Chapter 2 vs top Bollywood pre-sales of 2025

First things first, the hype for Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava was unreal. Even Salman Khan’s Eid release Sikandar could not match up to the mania. However, Kesari Chapter 2 will be aiming for the 3rd spot. This means it will be Akshay Kumar vs Akshay Kumar as Sky Force currently ranks third with final advance booking sales of 3.82 crores.

Check out the top 5 pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood (gross collections excluding blocked seats):

Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sikandar: 10.09 crores Sky Force: 3.82 crores Jaat: 2.59 crores Deva: 1.67 crores

Akshay Kumar starrer has only 3 days to achieve maximum possible ticket sales on BookMyShow. Given the current buzz, it will likely surpass Shahid Kapoor’s Deva and Sunny Deol’s Jaat. It is to be seen whether Ananya Panday and R Madhavan co-starrer will be able to steal the #3 spot from Sky Force.

Interests on BookMyShow

The ‘interests’ feature on BookMyShow has witnessed a massive surge as Sky Force gets closer to its release date. Around 55K users have shown their interest in watching the film based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre so far.

The picture will be clear once the advance booking commences fully.

More about Kesari Chapter 2

It is a spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019). Akshay Kumar plays the role of C Sankaran. The historical courtroom drama will explore the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 19: Earns 282% Higher Than Mohanlal’s Last Hit, Yet Not A Success!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News