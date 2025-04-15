Mohanlal and Trisha Krishnan led L2: Empuraan may have slowed down at the ticket windows but continues to add footfalls. It is the most expensive Malayalam film ever made, and 100% budget recovery will unfortunately not be possible. Scroll below to know where the 2nd highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025 stands in 19 days.

A slight rise!

On the third Sunday, Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s directorial witnessed a slight improvement in box office collections, adding 39 lakhs to the kitty. It made the most of the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday on Monday. On day 19, L2: Empuraan earned 62 lakhs, enjoying a 59% jump in 24 hours.

The 19-day total at the Indian box office concludes at 104.78 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 123.64 crores.

L2: Empuraan vs Mohanlal’s last hit

Mohanlal delivered his last blockbuster in 2023. His Malayalam courtroom drama Neru earned 32.35 crores in its lifetime. In comparison, L2: Empuraan has accumulated almost 282% higher collections in only 19 days.

L2 has truly enjoyed a glorious run, one of its kind in Mollywood. Unfortunately, it will not be able to become the #1 Malayalam grosser as Manjummel Boys (142 crores) is still far away.

Besides, L2: Empuraan is mounted on a massive budget of 180 crores. The makers have been able to recover 68% of the total investments so far. Lucifer’s sequel truly set new benchmarks. However, it won’t be able to attain the ‘success’ verdict since it is in the last leg of its theatrical run, with collections dropping below one crore.

Tough competition!

There have also been new releases in Mollywood, including Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana, and Maranamass. They’ve also taken away a chunk of the screen count and are enjoying good traction, which has impacted Mohanlal’s film.

