Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon led Bazooka has completed its first week at the Malayalam box office. It is facing stiff competition from Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maranamass. Unfortunately, the box office collections witnessed an unexpected dip on Sunday. Scroll below for day 4 updates!

Negative reviews take over?

Bazooka was released on April 10, 2024, and enjoyed good footfalls on the opening day due to the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. The word-of-mouth remained mixed, but it maintained a decent hold in the following days. On day 4, Deeno Dennis’ directorial faced a 10% drop as it added 1.88 crore net to the kitty.

The box office collections should have ideally grown on the last day of the first weekend. However, things did not favor the Mollywood action thriller due to negative reviews plus stiff competition. The 4-day extended opening weekend of the Mammootty starrer comes to 9.18 crore net. Today, there would be a slight boost due to the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday nationwide. But it is to be seen how the film fairs post that.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown:

Day 1: 3.20 crores

Day 2: 2.10 crores

Day 3: 2 crores

Day 4: 1.88 crores*

Total: 9.18 crores

Bazooka vs Alappuzha Gymkhana vs Maranamass

Mammootty’s film has concluded its opening weekend with 49% higher collections than Maranamass (6.14 crore). However, it remained below its other April 10, 2025 rival – Alappuzha Gymkhana, which garnered 12.61 crores in its first four days.

Budget Recovery

Gautham Vasudev Menon co-starrer is mounted on an estimated budget of 28 crores. The makers have recovered around 33% of the investment so far. Going by the current trends, the journey towards the breakeven stage would be challenging.

