The Naslen starrer Malayalam sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana has been maintaining a strong pace at the box office. On its fourth day, the film managed to recover its entire budget. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the Naslen starrer earned 3.66 crore* on its 4th day when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a slight growth of around 4% since the movie had amassed 3.5 crores on its previous day. The film had opened at 2.65 crores which was not bad considering its clash with two other Mollywood releases like Bazooka and Maranamass.

On its 2nd day, the collections witnessed a growth of 5% and garnered 2.8 crores. The total 4-day India net collections of Alappuzha Gymkhana now stands at 12.62 crores. While the film is inching towards 13 crores, with this it has managed to recover its entire budget.

Alappuzha Gymkhana is mounted at a budget of 12 crores. With its current India net collection of 12.62 crores, it has now recovered its entire budget with an ROI (Return On Investment) of 62 lakhs. This results in an ROI percentage of 5.16%.

Well, this is indeed an important milestone for the film. It has also been receiving favorable reviews from the masses and critics alike which is working in favor of the same. Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 14.89 crores. The film earned 3.7 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Alappuzha Gymkhana stands at 18.59 crores. The film has been directed by Khalid Rahman.

