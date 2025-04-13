Naslen is all set to deliver another successful film at the Malayalam box office with his recent sports comedy Alappuzha Gymkhana. The film is being loved by the masses and as a result it is witnessing jump at the box office as well.

In three days, the film stands at a total collection of 8.96 crore, and it might look towards a 12 crore box office collection over the extended weekend, bringing glory to the film, despite clashing at the box office with Bazooka and Maranamass!

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Saturday, April 12, Alappuzha Gymkhana earned 3.51 crore at the box office, taking a jump of almost 1 crore from the opening day and earning 25% more than the previous day.

Check out the three-day collection of the Malayalam sports comedy film at the Mollywood box office.

Day 1: 2.65 crore

Day 2: 2.8 crore

Day 3: 3.51 crore

Total: 8.96 crore

Alappuzha Gymkhana Budget & Recovery

The film has been mounted on a budget of 12 crore, and it is aiming for a 100% budget recovery with Sunday collections. As per the early trends reported by Sacnilk, the sports comedy has already earned 1.45 crore by 4 pm, on Sunday!

Interestingly, the film will enter the profit-making zone on Monday. While it would be the 5th profit-making film for the Malayalam box office, it would still need a total collection of 24 crore to attain the hit tag with 100% profit! As soon as it hits 100% profit, it will be the fourth most profitable Malayalam film of 2025 after Rekhachithram, Ponman, and Officer On Duty.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

