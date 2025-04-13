The Hindi Film Industry has surprisingly witnessed a very dull first quarter of the year, with Bollywood Box Office 2025 garnering decent numbers but still not getting success. In fact, in three months, the industry witnessed a barrage of releases, but none of them sailed except for Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

Total Investment VS Returns In The First Quarter

In the first quarter, a total of 890 crore was invested in 13 Hindi films, which cumulatively brought a collection of 1048 crore in total. This is higher than last year’s 943 crore cumulative collection from Hindi films in the first quarter!

Bollywood Box Office 2025

Out of the cumulative box office collection of 1034 crore from 13 films, 58% of the earnings are contributed by Vicky Kaushal! Helmed by Laxman Utekar, his Maratha warrior film Chhaava earned 613 crore at the box office single handedly! So leaving the only superhit film of 2025, the remaining 12 films earned only 435 crore at the box office!

Investment VS Collection Barring Chhaava

Barring Chhaava‘s 130 crore, an investment of 760 crore was made on 12 Hindi films in total, and they cumulatively earned only 435 crore in the first quarter, bringing a total loss of almost 325 crore at the box office, which is almost loss of 42% in the first quarter, and it is a huge loss!

Biggest Loss At Box Office 2025

The biggest loss-making project for the Hindi film industry in the first quarter of 2025 was Azaad. Helmed by Abhishek Kapur, the film marked the debut of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, nephew of Ajay Devgn and daughter of Raveena Tandon. The film was mounted on a budget of 80 crore and incurred a loss of over 90% at the box office in 2025.

Biggest Profitable Film Of 2025

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is currently the only profitable Hindi film of 2025. Mounted on a budget of 130 crore, it has churned out a profit of 371.35% against its lifetime collection of 613.24 crore.

Check out the reported budget and the box office collection of all the Hindi films that arrived in the first quarter of 2025.

Fateh: 40 crore | 18.87 crore | Flop Azaad: 80 crore | 7.61 crore | Flop Emergency*: 60 crore | 20.48 crore | Flop Sky Force: 160 crore | 134.93 crore | Losing Deva*: 50 crore | 33.97 crore | Flop Loveyapa: 30 crore | 7.69 crore | Flop Badass Ravi Kumar: 20 crore | 13.78 crore | Flop Chhaava: 130 crore | 613.24 crore | Super Duper Hit Mere Husband Ki Biwi*: 60 crore | 12.25 crore | Flop Superboys Of Malegaon*: 20 crore | 5.05 crore Crazxy *: 20 crore | 14.03 crore The Diplomat*: 20 crore | 38.88 crore Sikandar: 200 crore | 127.52 crore

Total Budget: 890 crore | Total Collection: 1048.3 crore

* denotes the estimated budgets of the films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

