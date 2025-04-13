It’s been a freeway for Sunny Deol, and Randeep Hooda led Jaat at the ticket windows. There is barely any competition as Salman Khan’s Sikandar has completely crashed. The action thriller enjoyed good growth on Saturday, already surpassing the opening weekend collections of 6 Bollywood films of 2025. Scroll below for day 3 update.

Picking up the pace!

The much-awaited moment was almost here! Gopichand Malineni‘s directorial could have finally touched the 10 crore mark but missed the opportunity by only 5 lakhs. Jaat witnessed a 42% growth in the last 24 hours, garnering 9.95 crores on day 3.

In the first three days, Jaat has minted total box office collections of 26.57 crores. There’s still one more day to go for the first weekend, which means Sunny Deol starrer will land within the 40 crore mark in its opening weekend.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown below:

Day 1: 9.62 crores

Day 2: 7 crores (-27%)

Day 3: 9.95 crores (+42%)

Total: 26.57 crores

Jaat vs Opening Weekends of 2025 in Bollywood

Jaat was released on April 10, 2025, coinciding with Mahavir Jayanti. It was an excellent strategy to release the film on a Thursday. Apart from the weekend boost, the action thriller will enjoy an added benefit due to the Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti holiday on Monday.

Sunny Deol’s film is yet to conclude its first weekend but has already surpassed every Bollywood film of 2025 except 3. It’s an easy guess as the top 3 films are Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, Salman Khan’s Sikandar, and Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force.

Take a look at the highest opening weekends of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 121.43 crores Sikandar: 86.44 crores Sky Force: 73.20 crores Jaat: 26.57 crores Deva: 19.43 crores The Diplomat: 13.45 crores Emergency: 12.26 crores Fateh: 10.71 crores Badass Ravikumar: 9.72 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 5.28 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

