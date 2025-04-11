Following a successful theatrical release, Vicky Kaushal’s highly anticipated historical drama Chhaava went live on Netflix on April 11, 2025. The film cast Vicky Kaushal as one of the fiercest Maratha warriors, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and remained one of the most awaited OTT releases of the month.

Although the movie’s arrival on the OTT platform was welcomed with anticipation, many of the audience, mainly Telugu-speaking audiences, were left disheartened by the lack of regional language support.

Missing Telugu Dub Leaves Fans Frustrated

The crux of the issue arises from Netflix releasing Chhaava only in Hindi while the film saw a theatrical release in both Hindi and Telugu. This has left many fans, especially from Telugu-speaking backgrounds, feeling neglected. One heightens the absurdity of it all when considering how Rashmika Mandanna is a major face of the film and has a considerable fan following in Telugu-speaking domains.

People expected to see the film in their language on the OTT platform, just as the theatrical release was executed in multiple languages. Not being available in regional languages makes the film less accessible and diminishes the non-Hindi viewer experience.

Dilli se Dakkhan tak, ab dahad goonjegi ⚔️❤️‍🔥

Watch Chhaava, out now on Netflix.#ChhaavaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/tHxNwFNPT4 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 10, 2025

A Film Surrounded by Controversy

Beyond the language issue, Chhaava has been central to several controversies. The film chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Critics said that the scene, where the Maratha king was shown performing the traditional Lezim dance, was historically inaccurate and disrespectful. Thus, it led to protests and demands for the deletion of that scene. In response, the filmmakers edited out the contentious sequence before the film’s release.

Despite these challenges, Chhaava has achieved commercial success, grossing over ₹ 805.25 Cr worldwide. This makes historical drama one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025. Laxman Utekar has directed the film with a stellar cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, and others. Made on a budget of around 140 crores, Chaava was produced under the banner of Maddock Films.

For now, non-Hindi-speaking fans of Chhaava are left awaiting an update, hoping the film will soon be available on their preferred languages on Netflix.

