Malayalam box office this year has been on a success spree with as many as six box office successes in its lap. The year started on a roaring note with Tovino Thomas who started high with Identity but the film surrendered at the box office, even before recovering its budget!

Still, Identity managed to earn 10.29 crore at the box office in India and 17.24 crore worldwide. But after this, Mollywood geared up for surprise successes one after the other.

Four Roaring Superhits

Malayalam box office 2025 has witnessed four roaring super hit films and the relay race started with Rekhachithram, that passed the baton to Ponman, followed by Bromance and last but not the least Officer On Duty.

Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2025

Officer On Duty, which arrived last in this list of Mollywood superhits, has turned into the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. The superhit film in 24 days stands at a total collection of 29.22 crore, surpassing the previous best Rekhachithram!

However, despite becoming the highest-grosser of 2025, Officer On Duty is still the third most-profitable Malayalam film of 2025 and might not reach the number one spot looking at the pace of the film.

Check out the box office report of all the successful Malayalam films along with their budget, collection, profit, and verdict.

Rekhachithram: 6 crore | 27 crore | 350% | SuperHit

Ponman: 3 crore | 10.05 crore | 235% | SuperHit

Officer On Duty: 10 crore | 28.88 crore | 192.2% | SuperHit

Bromance: 3 crore | 8.45 crore | 185% | SuperHit

Oru Jaathi Jathakam: 5 crore | 6.95 crore | 39% | Plus

Daveed: 5 crore | 5.22 crore | 4.4% | Plus

