Malayalam box office is currently having a great competition between two films and their profits. While Kunchacko Boban’s Officer On Duty has secured 188% profit, approaching him steadily, is Bromance. Helmed by Arun D Jose, the comedy-drama stands at a total collection of 8.46 crore in 30 days!

Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a controlled budget of 3 crore, the comedy-drama is already a superhit with a profit of 5.46 crore at the box office. It has registered an 182% return on investment and might stay relevant for another day or 2!

Bromance Box Office Day 30

On the 30th day, Bromance has earned close to 1 lakh, and is now almost surrendering to the box office. Interestingly, it needs only 18 lakh more to surpass the profits made by the other Malayalam super-hit Officer On Duty!

However, looking at the pace of the film, it now seems like an impossible task to reach this number. However, the film is still a super success since it was released along with two other Malayalam films – Painkili and Daveed! Out of the three, only Arjun Ashokan’s film sailed.

Rated 6.5 on IMDB, the official synopsis of the film says, “Binto teams up with his brother’s friends for a thrilling adventure to find him, leading to unexpected twists, discoveries, and unforgettable moments.”

Bromance Worldwide Box Office

The film has managed to earn 15.02 crore worldwide. It is the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 (worldwide).

Check out the top 5 Malayalam films of 2025 and their box office collection worldwide.

Rekhachithram: 57.31 crore Officer On Duty: 51.57 crore* Dominic & The Ladies’ Purse: 19.96 crore Identity: 17.24 crore Bromance: 15.02 crore

