Valentine’s Day saw the clash of two Malayalam films, namely Painkili and Daveed, at the box office. Hailing from two different genres, the films have witnessed quite a different verdict at the box office. Here is looking at the box office performance of the two Mollywood films.

Painkili Box Office Collection

The Sajin Gopu starrer romantic comedy is struggling to mint numbers at the box office. On its 18th day, the film earned a mere 1 lakh when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of almost 50% since the movie amassed 2 lakhs on its previous day.

The total India net collection of the movie now stands at 3.4 crore. It is yet to cross its budget which is also very alarming. Despite 18 days of its release, Painkili has not yet crossed even 5 crores. With its current India net collection of 3.4 crore, the movie has managed to cover only 34% of its budget.

Daveed Box Office Collection

On the other hand, if not the hit verdict, Daveed is faring way better than Painkili. The movie’s day-wise collections have remained stagnant ever since its 15th day. It has earned 1 lakhs ever since a drop of around 75% after its 14th day.

The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 5.17 crores. Daveed is mounted at a budget of 5 crores. With its India net collection of 5.17 crores, it has managed to recover its entire budget. The movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) stands at 17 lakhs. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 3.4%.

Thus, clearly, Daveed is taking the lead of 34% from Painkili. However, both the films are facing a tough competition from Bromance. The Mathew Thomas starrer was also released on February 14, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mazaka Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5: Sundeep Kishan Starrer Maintains A Decent Pace, Inches Towards 9 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News