The Sajin Gopu starrer Malayalam romantic comedy Painkili is struggling at the box office. While the film started with a disappointing opening, it was expected that it would pick up the pace. However, it is turning out to be a dismal affair at the box office. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 14th day.

Painkili Box Office Collection Day 14

On its 14th day, the Sajin Gopu starrer earned a mere 3 lakhs. This was a further drop of 50% since the movie had amassed 6 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 3.35 crores.

The movie is yet to cross 4 crores despite 14 days of its release which is indeed alarming. Painkili is turning out to be a disastrous affair and there is now little or no hope left for the film. It opened to a mixed response from the critics and masses alike. However, Sajin Gopu’s performance was praised by the audience. It needs a more positive word of mouth to garner decent numbers.

Painkili Far From Budget Recovery

Not only this but the Sajin Gopu starrer is also far away from its budget recovery. The film is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 3.35 crores, the movie has managed to cover only 33% of its budget. It is most likely to wrap up with covering less than half of its budget.

About The Film

Talking about the movie, Painkili has been helmed by Sreejith Babu. Apart from Sajin Gopu, the movie also stars Anaswara Rajan and Jisma Vimal in the lead roles. The music for the movie has been composed by Justin Varghese.

