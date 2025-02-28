Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon is making the most of its positive word-of-mouth and the film stands at a total collection of 50.15 crore* at the box office in only seven days. While it has comfortably crossed the 50 crore mark, it is also close to another milestone!

Axes 2nd Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Of 2025

Pradeep Ranganathan has surpassed the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 featuring Vishal. Madha Gaja Raja, with a collection of 48.7 crore, was standing beside Vidaamuyarchi’s 81.5 crore till yesterday!

Dragon Box Office Collection Day 7

On the sixth day, Wednesday, February 26, the film earned 4 crore* at the box office, which was a drop from the previous day’s 5.2 crore. Now, with the one-week total standing at 50.15 crore*, Dragon is the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, surpassing Madha Gaja Raja.

Check out the day-wise collection of the comedy-drama at the box office.

Day 1: 6.5 crore

Day 2: 10.8 crore

Day 3: 12.75 crore

Day 4: 5.8 crore

Day 5: 5.1 crore

Day 6: 5.2 crore

Day 7: 4 crore*

Total: 50.15 crore*

* denotes an estimated figure

Dragon VS Madha Gaja Raja

Madha Gaja Raja is the most profitable Tamil film of 2025. While, Dragon has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of Madha Gaja Raja; it still has a long way to go to beat its profit of 224.67%.

Budget & Recovery

The comedy-drama has been mounted on a budget of 35 crore at the box office, and with 50.15 crore collection, it has churned out a profit of 43.29% at the box office. However, it would be impossible for the film to match Madha Gaja Raja’s profits anytime soon.

