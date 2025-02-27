The Star Wars franchise remains one of the world’s most popular and influential entertainment properties. Although its popularity has fluctuated over the years, it continues to have a massive fanbase across multiple generations. Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is returning to the theatres soon to commemorate its 20th anniversary. The film has been given the chance to achieve a major milestone worldwide. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, it is the third installment in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, the sequel to The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones. This threequel is the sixth film in the Star Wars film series. Directed by George Lucas, the film features Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Lee, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, and Frank Oz.

It was released in 2005, and according to Box Office Mojo’s data, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith was made on an estimated budget of $113 million. It collected an outstanding $108.43 million on its opening weekend. It collected $380.27 million domestically and $469.76 million overseas. The film’s worldwide collection is $850.03 million, around $50 million from the $900 million mark. The film now has the chance to achieve that milestone as it will be released in the United States and international territories.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace was released in 2024, and it is time for Revenge of the Sith. According to Screen Rant’s report, the movie will be re-released in theatres beginning on April 25, 2025. The official Star Wars page shared the news on their X Handle.

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith with the theatrical re-release. Experience it in theaters beginning April 25. Art by Matt Ferguson. Learn more: https://t.co/WlFKKrmUIm pic.twitter.com/VmaGavzGDM — Star Wars (@starwars) February 25, 2025

The Star Wars prequel trilogy at the worldwide box office:

The Phantom Menace [1999] – $1.04 billion Revenge of the Sith [2005] – $850.03 million Attack of the Clones [2002] – $653.78 million

All three films have collected more than $2.5 billion worldwide.

More about Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

It is set three years since the Clone Wars began; Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) rescue Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) from General Grievous, the commander of the droid armies, but Grievous escapes. Suspicions are raised within the Jedi Council concerning Chancellor Palpatine, with whom Anakin has formed a bond. Asked to spy on the chancellor and full of bitterness toward the Jedi Council, Anakin embraces the Dark Side.

