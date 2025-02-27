Telugu film lovers have a new release this week, which has opened to mixed reviews at the box office. Sundeep Kishan’s Mazaka arrived on Wednesday and has opened much better than the actor’s last Telugu theatrical release, despite all the mixed reviews!

Helmed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the comedy-drama has been rated 8.3 on IMDb. Also starring Ritu Varma, the official synopsis of the film says, “The path to true love does not run smoothly when a father and son seek marriage at the same time.”

Mazaka Box Office Collection Day 1

On the opening day, Wednesday, February 26, the film registered a collection of 1.75 crore*. This is much higher than Sundeep Kishan’s last Telugu film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona!

Sundeep Kishan’s Last Opening

While the actor was last seen in Raayan alongside Dhanush, his last solo outing was Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, which opened at the box office at 40 lakh and earned 16 crore in its lifetime.

Mazaka has opened 337.5% higher than Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’s box office opening. However, the real test for the film would be during the upcoming weekend that would decide the destiny for the upcoming week and set a pace for Sundeep Kishan.

Meanwhile, the film has registered the weakest opening for a Telugu film apart from Vishwak Sen’s Laila and Brahma Anandam, which opened at 1.40 crore and 34 lakh, respectively!

Waiting For Another Hit!

Interestingly, Tollywood this year has got only one super duper hit with Sankranthiki Vasthunam starring Venkatesh. While other industries are loading hits, Tollywood still awaits its second hit at the box office.

