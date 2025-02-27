The Malayalam adventure-comedy Bromance is witnessing an impressive run at the box office. On its 13th day, the film is inching towards 15 crores when it comes to its global box office. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 13th day.

Bromance Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13

On 13th day, the day-wise collection of the Mathew Thomas starrer remained stagnant at 24 lakhs. The collections have remained the same ever since the 11th day when the film saw a drop of around 56% from its 10th day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 7.68 crores.

Including the taxes, the movie’s gross collection comes to 9.06 crores. The film has earned a decent 5.05 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Bromance is now around 14.11 crores. The movie is now inching towards 15 crores. With the positive word of mouth, it might attain this mark soon. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to garner 20 crores in its worldwide collection before the end of its theatrical run. However, the film has already amassed a humongous success with its global and India net collection along with a stellar budget recovery.

Bromance’s Budget Recovery

The Mathew Thomas starrer is mounted at a scale of 3 crores. With its current India net collection of 7.68 crores, Bromance’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 4.68 crores. With this, the ROI percentage stands at a whopping 156%. The film has also gone onto become the third most profitable Malayalam film of 2025 after Rekhachithram and Ponman.

The film has been directed by Arun D Jose. Bromance also stars Arjun Ashokan, Mahima Nambiar and Sangeeth Pratap. The music has been composed by Govind Vasantha.

