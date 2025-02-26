For Mollywood, 2025 has been a good year so far. Within a couple of months, the industry has tasted not one or two but six successes. Yes, you read that right! And the latest addition to this list is Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani. The film started on a good note and has maintained a solid hold on weekdays. Yesterday, it recovered the entire budget and secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

Reception of the film

Directed by Jithu Ashraf, the Malayalam crime thriller was theatrically released on February 20. It opened to positive to mixed reviews from critics. While it received praise for its edge-of-the-seat content, the film faced criticism for its commercialized writing and some half-baked moments. Still, among the ticket-buying audience, it has been enjoying favorable word-of-mouth.

Officer On Duty at the Indian box office

Officer On Duty started its journey by earning 1.25 crores. Over the opening weekend, it jumped well and raked in 9.05 crores in the extended 4-day weekend. On Monday, it displayed a stronghold by earning 1.75 crores, more than the opening day. Again, on Tuesday, on day 6, it added another 1.61 crores, thus earning more than the opening day.

Overall, Officer On Duty earned 12.41 crore net at the Indian box office in 6 days, as per Sacnilk. Considering the solid hold, the film aims to wrap up its 8-day extended week by earning above 15 crores.

It’s a box office success!

The crime thriller is reportedly made on a budget of 12 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 12.41 crores, thus recovering the complete budget and yielding an ROI (return on investment) of 41 lakh. Calculated further, it equals 3.41% returns at the Indian box office. Currently, it is enjoying a plus verdict.

With this, Officer On Duty has joined the list with Rekhachithram, Ponman, Oru Jaathi Jathakam, Daveed, and Bromance to become Mollywood’s sixth success of 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: NEEK Box Office Collection Day 5: Earns Less Than 6 Crores, Heading For A Disaster?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News