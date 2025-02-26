Ne Zha 2 is the biggest movie this year, hands-down, and it is pretty safe to say there will be hardly another movie that will surpass it this year or anytime soon. The movie has already achieved the title of highest-grossing animation yet, continuously earning winning numbers every day. It will reportedly surpass Spider-Man: No Way Home and soon reach its next milestone. The film is a juggernaut at the box office in China, and its magic is spreading across the globe as it is performing well in the US, too. Scroll below for the deets.

This has created a cultural phenomenon and is a national pride for the people of China. It is beating big Hollywood movies like it’s no big deal, and it has yet to complete one month at the cinemas. The Ne Zha sequel became the highest-grossing film ever in a single market in just eleven days. All eyes of the media are on this Chinese animated feature. The movie might even challenge the worldwide haul of James Cameron’s Avatar as the highest-grossing film ever.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 finished its 4th full week, earning record-breaking numbers at the box office in China. It will beat Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $1.92 billion haul today as the 7th highest-grossing film of all time at the global box office. In China, it collected $8.4 million over 205k screenings on Tuesday. It has registered the biggest 4th Tuesday in a single market ever. The film, however, saw a decline of -63.3% from last Tuesday. It has reached the $1.89 billion cume at the Chinese box office and in 28 days only.

Globally, the Ne Zha sequel has hit the $1.92 billion haul and is a few steps away from surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will become the seventh highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. The movie collected $1.4 million in pre-sales for today, its fifth Wednesday.

Ne Zha 2 collected $2.07 million this weekend at the US box office and $13.85 million so far in North America. It will continue its glorious run and undoubtedly cross the $2 billion mark. The Ne Zha sequel is poised to become the first animated movie to cross that magnificent milestone worldwide.

Ne Zha 2 has received a 99% rating from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes. The collective consensus of the viewers read, “A truly all-encompassing sequel best served alongside its predecessor, Ne Zha 2 is a technical and narrative triumph that exceeds expectations and further immortalizes the Chinese legend.” It was released in the theatres on January 29 and will complete a month soon.

