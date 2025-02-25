Valentine’s Day turned lucky for Vicky Kaushal as Chhaava is achieving massive milestones at the ticket windows. It passed its second Monday with flying colors and will soon enter the 400 crore club. There’s more to celebrate as Laxman Utekar’s directorial is now a superhit at the Indian box office. Scroll below as we decode the number game!

Box Office Collections!

The historical action drama has been surpassing expectations even in its second week. It scored the biggest second weekend in Bollywood. Despite that, there was an excellent hold on Monday, with 19.10 crores more coming in. The total box office collections conclude at 353.61 crores in 11 days.

Budget vs Earnings

Chhaava is made on an estimated budget of 130 crores. It needed 260 crores to attain the hit verdict, and that was achieved successfully in the first week.

In 11 days, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has enjoyed returns of 223.61 crores, which is humungous!

Chhaava is officially a superhit

As per Koimoi’s charts, any film that earns more than double the investment by additional 50% is a super-hit at the Indian box office.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

With a profit percentage of 223.61%, Chhaava is the first super-hit of Bollywood in 2025.

It is also the third-most profitable film in the career of Vicky Kaushal. Take a look at his top 3 ROI below:

Uri: The Surgical Strike: 876.24% Raazi: 310.56% Chhaava: 223.61% (11 days)

While Laxman Utekar’s film will surpass Raazi soon, it is to be seen whether it will achieve the massive profits earned by Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

