Chhaava is unstoppable at the worldwide box office. The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was expected to achieve milestones in India due to his historical connection. But it is impressive how the overseas circuit is also registering large footfalls. Scroll below for the latest update after 11 days.

Inches closer to 400 crore club in India

Laxman Utekar’s directorial maintained a tremendous hold on the second Monday after registering the biggest second weekend in Bollywood. It added 19.10 crores net more to the kitty. The domestic total concludes at 353.61 crores after 11 days.

Will it hit 100 crores overseas?

Chhaava has the potential to become the first 100 crore grosser of 2025 in Bollywood. It has amassed 70.60 crores gross so far. There is no upcoming Indian biggie that will impact its run in the international circuit until the arrival of Sikandar. Salman Khan starrer will reportedly arrive on March 30, 2025. So there’s over a month but it must maintain a steady run to achieve the feat.

500 crores loading worldwide!

Combining the domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide earnings of Chhaava now stands at 487.85 crores gross. It will officially mark its entry into the 500 crore club today!

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:

India net- 353.61 crores

India gross- 417.25 crores

Overseas gross- 70.60 crores

Worldwide gross- 487.85 crores

Beats 3 Indian biggies!

Vicky Kaushal starrer is now the 18th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed the earnings of Hrithik Roshan’s War (466.82 crores), Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki (470.60 crores), and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (472.77 crores).

The next target is Sanju, which made 541.76 crores in its global lifetime.

In order to enter the top 10 worldwide grossers, Chhaava must beat Aamir Khan’s PK with lifetime earnings of 831.50 crores gross.

