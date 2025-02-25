The stars are in favor of Vicky Kaushal as his Valentine’s Day release Chhaava is shining bright at the Indian box office. It has already recovered its budget and is enjoying massive profits. But the epic historical action film refuses to slow down. Another Monday has passed with flying colors. Scroll below for the day 11 box office update!

Falls below 20 crores for the first time

Laxman Utekar’s directorial maintained a 20 crore+ streak at the box office for ten straight days. It brought in 19.10 crores on day 11. There’s only a 20% drop compared to 24.03 crores earned last Friday. It is maintaining a rock-solid hold, and the sky is the limit for Chhaava now.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 225.28 crores

Weekend 2: 109.23 crores

Day 11: 19.10 crores

Total: 353.61 crores

No film of Vicky Kaushal has crossed the 300 crore mark at the box office, let alone 350 crores. This is truly a record-breaking outing for the actor and his team! The best is yet to come as the epic historical action film will enjoy a partial holiday due to Maha Shivratri tomorrow. The footfalls will witness another boost, and hopefully, another 20 crore+ day will be on the cards.

3rd highest second Monday!

Vicky Kaushal starrer continues its spree of success. It has registered the third-highest second Monday in Bollywood. Take a look at the top 5 below:

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi): 20.50 crores Stree 2: 20.20 crores Chhaava: 19.10 crores Tiger Zinda Hai: 18.04 crores Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 16.75 crores

Beats combined total of every single Bollywood film of 2025

Chhaava is the first hit of Bollywood in 2025. Interestingly, it has surpassed the combined total of every film released between January and February so far.

Here’s the box office collections of Hindi films released in 2025:

YJHD Re-Release: 22.04 crores

Fateh: 18.87 crores

Azaad: 7.61 crores

Emergency: 20.48 crores

Sky Force: 134.60 crores*

Deva: 33.87 crores*

Loveyapa: 7.59 crores*

Badass Ravikumar: 13.69 crores*

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release: 34.05 crores*

Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 5.28 crores*

Total: 298.08 crores

As visible, Chhaava has surpassed the cumulative total of every single Bollywood film in 2025 so far, with almost 18% higher collections already in the kitty. Unreal, isn’t it?

*theatrical run yet to conclude

