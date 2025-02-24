Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is bringing some royal numbers to the table and claiming the victory rightfully. In ten days, the film stands at a total collection of 334.51 crore at the box office, turning into the eighth fastest 300 crore club film in Hindi Cinema.

8th Fastest 300 Crore Film In Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal‘s period film stands below Pushpa 2 (5 days), Jawan (6 days), Pathaan & Animal (7 days), Gadar 2 (8 days), Stree 2 (9 days) and Baahubali 2 (10 days). While Vicky’s film matched Prabhas’s period drama, Baahuabali 2 earned more in 10 days!

Chhaava Box Office Day 10 Brings 2nd Biggest 2nd Weekend

Chhaava has registered the second biggest second-weekend collection for a Hindi film. The first spot is being claimed by Pushpa 2, which earned 128 crore in weekend 2. Meanwhile, Laxman Utekar‘s period drama earned 109.23 crore at the box office in the second weekend.

The film earned 41.1 crore on the second Sunday, which was a drop from the previous day, probably due to the India-Pakistan match.

Check out the daywise collection of the period drama at the box office in ten days.

Day 1: 33.1 crore

Day 2: 39.3 crore

Day 3: 49.03 crore

Day 4: 24.1 crore

Day 5 : 25.75 crore

Day 6: 32.4 crore

Day 7: 21.6 crore

Day 8: 24.03 crore

Day 9: 44.1 crore

Day 10: 41.1 crore

Total: 334.51 crore

Chhaava Budget & Recovery

Chhaava has been mounted on a budget of 130 crore, and the film has churned out a profit of 137.5% in 10 days. The film has also surpassed the profit of Kalki 2898 AD’s Hindi version. Prabhas’s biggie was the 5th most profitable Hindi film of 2024, churning out a profit of 156.5%. The next milestone for the film would be to touch the 400 crore mark this week in India.

