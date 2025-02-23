Vicky Kaushal’s performance in Chhaava as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has left a strong impact on audiences. Fans are now eager to see portrayals of other iconic Indian kings, including the legendary Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap. Thanks to Kaushal’s talent and work, he is already being looked at by fans as a potential candidate for the role and they aren’t alone in this sentiment.

Veteran screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, known for his mastery in crafting epic period dramas like RRR (2022), has expressed his belief that Vicky is a perfect fit for the role. Prasad, who has been developing a script on Maharana Pratap, initially considered three other megastars for the part. However, after witnessing Vicky’s intense and commanding presence in Chhaava, the writer now believes Kaushal has what it takes to bring the Mewar king to life.

V Prasad thinks Vicky Kaushal may be perfect for Maharana Pratap besides Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranbir Kapoor

The story of Maharana Pratap, the fearless 16th-century ruler of Mewar, has been a subject of fascination for history buffs and filmmakers alike. With an untitled period drama in development, writer V Vijayendra Prasad aims to present an epic retelling of the Rajput king’s unwavering resistance against the Mughals. While Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, and Ranbir Kapoor were previously among his top choices, Prasad’s perspective has evolved after watching Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava.

“Vicky Kaushal was excellent in Chhaava. While Hrithik, Prabhas, and Ranbir are very good for the role of Maharana Pratap, after Chhaava, Vicky is in the same league as them. He is perfect for the role. He is tall and strong, and will be able to carry the weaponry well,” Prasad stated to Mid-Day. Given that Maharana Pratap wielded two swords weighing around 25 kilos each, physicality is a crucial aspect of the role, and Prasad believes Kaushal possesses the required stature and strength.

It is interesting to quote that all these actors have or will portray a king in a period movie. Vicky Kaushal has played Sambhaji Maharaj while Prabhas played the fictional Bahubali father-son duo. Furthermore, Prabhas also played the role of Shri Ram in Adipurush, and Ranbir Kapoor will do so in the upcoming Ramayana, marking his first role as a king. Furthermore, Hrithik Roshan had played the role of Akbar in Jodha Akbar, and it might be out-of-the-box to have him play Maharana Pratap, considering the fact that Akbar and Maharana Pratap were archnemeses during their time. Nonetheless, It remains to be seen who will ultimately take on the mantle of Maharana Pratap in what promises to be one of Indian cinema’s most awaited historical epics.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: When Dharmendra’s Rumored Affair With Anita Raj Left Hema Malini Mad With Rage, Here’s How The Dream Girl Star Reacted!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News