It is a don’t stop, won’t stop kind of scenario for the epic historical action film Chhaava at the Indian box office. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the Valentine’s Day release has concluded on a high note on its eighth day. Scroll below for the exciting update as it inches closer to the ‘hit’ verdict.

A Fantastic Friday!

It would have been normal for Laxman Utekar’s directorial to witness a routine drop on Friday after a blockbuster Week 1. But Chhaava is on rampage mode instead, registering an impressive jump on day 8. It minted 24.03 crores at the domestic box office, witnessing another 11% boost from 21.60 crores earned the previous day.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown of Chhaava below:

Week 1: 225.28 crores

Day 8: 24.03 crores

Total: 249.31 crores

Chhaava is now officially Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing film. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Uri: The Surgical Strike (244.06 crores).

The epic historical action drama has been unstoppable at the Indian box office. On day 8, it surpassed Animal, Gadar 2, and other Indian biggies to score the second-best 2nd Friday in Hindi cinema.

Take a look at Bollywood’s highest 2nd Friday collections below:

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 27.50 crores

Chaava: 24.03 crores

Animal: 23.53 crores

Jawan: 21.90 crores

Gadar 2: 20.50 crores

Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 19.75 crores

Stree 2: 19.30 crores

The Kashmir Files: 19.15 crores

Dangal: 18.59 crores

PK: 14.48 crores

‘Hit’ loading soon!

Chhaava is estimated to be made on a budget of 130 crores. The makers are already enjoying massive returns. It has recovered and gone past its reported cost. However, Vicky Kaushal starrer will be declared a hit once it doubles its investment.

This means Chhaava needs 260 crores in box office collection to gain the ‘hit’ verdict. It is now only 10.69 crores away from achieving the massive milestone! Laxman Utekar‘s directorial will be the first hit of Bollywood in 2025.

