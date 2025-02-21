Laxman Utekar’s directorial Chhaava is aiming for the sky. After a blockbuster first week, the epic historical action thriller witnessed another good day with an impressive jump. It has officially become Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing film in India. Scroll below for early trends on day 8.

Unbelivable momentum!

It was a regular working Friday today. Chhaava continued its strong hold on Saturday with impressive 1.21 lakh ticket sales via advance booking alone. After a slight dip in morning occupancy, it bounced back stronger with impressive footfalls across the nation during the evening and night shows.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer raked in earnings in the range of 23-23.50 crores on day 8. It witnessed another good jump of 6-8% compared to 21.60 crores earned on the previous day. The trends are truly unimaginable. There was slight competition from Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi. But that barely had any impact on the Valentine’s Day 2025 release.

The 8-day total of Chhaava now lands somewhere around 248.28-248.78 crores. Take a look at the daily box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 225.28 crores

Day 8: 23-23.50 crores (estimates)

Creates history for Vicky Kaushal!

Since 5 long years, Uri: The Surgical Strike remained Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grosser in India, with lifetime collections of 244.06 crores. History has now been rewritten as Chhaava has crossed that mark in only 8 days.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s top 5 grossers:

Chhaava – 248.28-248.78 crores (estimates) Uri: The Surgical Strike – 244.06 crores Raazi – 123.17 crores Sam Bahadur – 90.75 crores Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – 88 crores

While the 250 crore mark is going to be a cakewalk, it is now to be seen how close the epic historical drama gets to the 300 crore club. This weekend will push it towards the target with full force.

