Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh have arrived on the big screens to entertain us with their romantic comedy, Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The early reviews have been favorable, and Mudassar Aziz’s directorial is largely dependent on word-of-mouth. Scroll below for the day 1 prediction at the box office.

Advance Booking

As per the latest update, the 2025 rom-com has sold 14.05K tickets via advance booking. Around 8.07K tickets have been sold in PVR INOX. The footfalls at other top chains include Cinepolis (3.3K), Miraj (858), MovieMax (827), and Rajhans Cinemas (368).

So far, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is performing on similar lines as 2025 releases Fateh and Azaad, which also rely on early reviews to increase the on-ground buzz.

Take a look at the ticket sales of Bollywood films in 2025 via pre-sales for day 1 below:

Chhaava: 308K

Sky Force: 148k

Badass RaviKumar: 67k

Emergency: 41k

Deva: 35k

Fateh: 29k

Azaad: 18k

Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 14.05K

BOGO Offer!

Mere Husband Ki Biwi makers have lured audiences via a smart promotional strategy. Similar to Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, the Arjun Kapoor starrer is offering tickets on a buy 1 get 1 offer. This could very well benefit the film throughout its opening weekend.

Opening Day Prediction

Considering the current trends, Mere Husband Ki Biwi could open in the range of 60-80 lakh. The box office collections could improve if the footfalls witness a boost during the evening and night shows today. It is to be seen whether Mudassar Aziz‘s directorial will match Azaad (1.50 crores) and Loveyapa (1.25 crores) on its opening day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

