Sky Force has concluded its fourth weekend at the Indian box office. The action drama continues to rely on domestic collections to rake in a respectable worldwide total. It has unlocked another milestone, as it is now Akshay Kumar’s eighth highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Domestic Box Office Update

In 24 days, Sky Force has made box office collections of 133.93 crores net. With the arrival of Badass Ravikumar and Chhaava on the last two Fridays, the screen count has suffered a massive reduction. The pace has slowed down, and it would be impossible to clock the 150 crore mark in the domestic market.

But there’s good news! Akshay Kumar starrer has surpassed the lifetime collections of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores) to become his 8th highest grosser in India.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films below:

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores Kesari – 153 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Sky Force – 133.93 crores Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores Rowdy Rathore – 131 crores

Worldwide Box Office Collection

With only 14 crores gross coming from the overseas market, the total worldwide collections of Sky Force stand at 172.03 crores gross after 24 days.

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:

India net – 133.93 crores

India gross – 158.03 crores

Overseas gross – 14 crores

Worldwide gross – 172.03 crores

There are some exciting Bollywood movies coming up, including Mere Husband Ki Biwi and Crazxy. Given Sky Force is already in the last leg of its theatrical run, it is to be seen where it eventually concludes its worldwide run.

