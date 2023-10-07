Akshay Kumar’s latest film Mission Raniganj was released in theatres on October 6 and has gotten a mixed reaction from the audience. The film starring Parineeti Chopra is doing a lukewarm performance at the box office. Recently, while promoting the film, Akshay opened up about doing films on offbeat topics like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman, and OMG 2.

At a press conference in Mumbai, Akshay Kumar recently revealed the reactions he got when he announced films on the topics of menstruation and toilets. The Samrat Prithviraj actor said that his film choices made people ask him if he was ‘mad’.

The actor said, “When I made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, everybody was shocked at the title. I was asked, ‘Are you mad? Do you want to make a film on sauchalaya (toilet)? Who makes a film on a subject like toilets?’ I would like to tell you one thing, please don’t discourage me by fixating about what kind of business it (my film) is going to do. Give me courage, at least this kind of film is being made and we are showing it to our children. It is time to change society.”

Akshay Kumar further added, “I did a film on sanitary pads at a time when nobody would dare to hold a sanitary pad in their hand. Kisi ke baap mein dum nahin tha ki sanitary pad pe film banaye (Nobody has the courage to make a film about sanitary pads). People weren’t ready to touch them. I was standing with someone, I won’t name them, I was the chief guest at an event, that person came to me and whispered in my ears to not hand a pad to him because ‘acchha nahi lagta’ (it doesn’t look good), this is the kind of thinking.”

On the other hand, Akshay’s OMG 2 dropped on Netflix. Akshay Kumar’s film streak has been bleak in the past few years, will Mission Raniganj change his fate at the box office? The film has received good reviews and we are waiting to see how the film fares at the box office.

