Atlee Kumar is one of the few South filmmakers who succeeded in Bollywood. He has collaborated with South superstar Thalapathy Vijay on multiple films. Now he has collaborated with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan & the film is breaking several records at the box office.

The action-packed film has soared past the Rs 1,100 crore milestone on a global scale and has also crossed the Rs 600 crore mark within the domestic market. Remarkably, the movie’s daily box office earnings have outperformed numerous other blockbuster releases this year, including Anil Sharma’s “Gadar 2” and Nelson’s Rajinikanth-starrer “Jailer.”

Atlee Kumar made a recent appearance at the India Today Conclave, where he shared insights about his frequent collaborator Thalapathy Vijay and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, known for his role in “Jawan.” During the discussion, he even disclosed his choice for the lead role in his upcoming project, should he have to choose between the two talented actors.

In a surprising revelation, Raja Rani director drew a heartfelt comparison, likening Thalapathy Vijay to his wife and Shah Rukh Khan to his mother. This comparison underscores his deep and meaningful connections with both of these acclaimed actors. “I would pick both of them,” he said.

When asked about the financial viability of this choice, he responded with unwavering determination, stating that he would set his sights on achieving a staggering Rs 3,000 crore in box office revenue. Expanding on his perspective, Atlee provided further explanation, “One is like my wife and the other like my mother. I can’t leave them behind, and I have to live with both of them. Where I am today is because of Thalapathy Vijay. He has given me back-to-back films. Of course, I have delivered hits to him. But he really trusted me.”

The Jawan director further said, “There are so many directors across the country who would have said yes if Shah Rukh Khan called them to do a film. But he trusted me, and till now I don’t know why. But it’s his trust that made me do Jawan with utmost responsibility and love. We started in 2019. He came to Chennai, and we had a brief meeting at my office. On his way back, he informed me that he was going to watch an IPL game and asked me to join him. I told him that if I went along, some news or a photo would come out, and his reply was, ‘Yeah, we are working together, let the world know.’ That one image that came out then took me to the greatest responsibility, to provide him with the greatest love letter, and that’s Jawan.”

For more updates on Bollywood and South news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Cuss Word In Leo Trailer Left Fans Stunned & Disappointed, Netizens Say: “I Didn’t Expect This From His Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News