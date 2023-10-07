After a dull phase in the post-COVID era, 2023 has turned out to be quite pleasing for Bollywood. Not just biggies but even several mid-budget films have worked really well at the Indian box office. Despite carrying a huge budget, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan turned out to be a Hit and a small film like The Kerala Story raked in massive returns. Keep reading to know more!

Today, we’ll be taking a look at the most profitable Bollywood films of 2023 so far at the Indian box office and include films with returns of 100% or more. The first on the list is Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan! Yes, it was King Khan who brought back Bollywood in the box office game massively. When the industry was looking for a bounce back, SRK came and delivered a record smasher.

Pathaan is one of the most expensive films in Shah Rukh Khan’s career and is reportedly budgeted at 250 crores. Despite such a huge budget, the film managed to secure a Hit tag as per Koimoi’s parameters. It earned 543.22 crores at the Indian box office, resulting in an ROI of 293.22 crores (budget – collection) or 117.28% returns (ROI/budget * 100).

Post Pathaan, The Kerala Story came in and conquered the list. It still remains at the top as against a budget of 30 crores; it earned 238.27 crores at the Indian box office and raked in 694.23% returns.

After The Kerala Story, Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Jawan joined the list. So, in total, 5 Bollywood films have managed to attain returns of 100% or more so far in 2023.

Take a look at the most profitable Bollywood films of 2023:

The Kerala Story

Cost- 30 crores | Collection- 238.27 crores | ROI- 208.27 crores | ROI%- 694.23%

Gadar 2

Cost- 75 crores | Collection- 524.75 crores | ROI- 449.75 crores | ROI%- 599.66%

OMG 2

Cost- 65 crores | Collection- 150 crores | ROI- 85 crores | ROI%- 130.76%

Pathaan

Cost- 250 crores | Collection- 543.22 crores | ROI- 293.22 crores | ROI%- 117.28%

Jawan (still running in theatres)

Cost- 300 crores | Collection- 619.92 crores | ROI- 319.92 crores | ROI%- 106.64%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

