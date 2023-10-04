Yash Raj Films is leaving no stone unturned to make the Spy Universe film, the biggest franchise coming from Indian Cinema. As powerful as the Marvels and as star-studded as the Avengers. In a new development, rumors are rife that Salman Khan’s Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will join Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir in War 2. The film is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

The idea of the spy universe is to give glimpses of the three spies of the Yash Raj films War, Pathaan, and Tiger help each other on their missions in their respective films before the studio cracks a story for one big spy-universe film. Until then, it is said that the three spies will keep crossing paths in each other’s franchises.

An exclusive report by India Today suggests that the three superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan will unite on-screen for a sequence in War 2, ultimately establishing the roots of a Spy Universe film. The film, which will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji, is gearing up for this grand Tiger x Pathaan x Kabir union.

The tabloid quoted via a source, “The film is exciting for several reasons but also because Ayan’s directorial will be the first film in the YRF spy universe to bring the three megastars together. The epic Tiger X Pathaan X Kabir union on-screen will happen in ‘War 2.”

The source further revealed, “The muhurat for ‘War 2’ has already happened. Ayan is looking at starting shooting for the film this month itself. While Hrithik is currently in Italy for ‘Fighter,’ he will soon return to commence shooting for ‘War 2’. In the meantime, shooting with NTR Jr might begin. Kiara Advani has also been locked as the female lead for the action-thriller.”

Earlier, there have been reports that Salman Khan might introduce JR NTR to the Spy Universe with Tiger 3. A Tiger Vs Pathaan is already planned, which goes on floor next year and will be directed by War director Siddharth Anand. Interestingly, a female spy film starring Alia Bhatt has also been rumored to make the Spy Universe a complete package.

However, will Alia Bhatt also join War 2, since she has a special bond with Ayan Mukerji, is a question that can’t be answered till 2024, when the shooting for the film picks up pace.

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead, and Kiara Advani plays the female lead. The film aims for a 2025 release, after which Ayan Mukerji might move to Brahmastra Part 2: Dev.

For more updates on Spy Universe, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Net Worth: From Earning Approximately 183 Crores Annually To Taking Home Almost 100 Crores Per Film, The ‘King Of Bollywood’ Has Created His Empire & Is Ruling Like A ‘Pathaan’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News