Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War is not doing great at the box office in contrast to Agnihotri’s previous film The Kashmir Files. Speaking about the same, the director in a recent interview pointed out what could be the reasons for The Vaccine War’s cold performance at the box office.

Released on September 28, The Vaccine War has barely been able to accumulate Rs 7 crore in five days. The turnout has been disappointing to say the least. Director Vivek in an interview said that he always knew that the film would grow only by word of mouth. “This is a small film and we always knew that this will grow with word of mouth and now it is, which is a positive sign,” he said.

Vivek in the same interview told DNA that his The Vaccine War will never be as successful as The Kashmir Files, “It will be unrealistic on my part to assume that this will grow like The Kashmir Files because that film had reached the collective conscience of every person from top to the bottom. This is a science film on vaccines. Honestly, there shouldn’t have been a feature film on this. But we made it because we felt this story needed to be told. But this film does not have that politics. It is a very straightforward, positive, beautiful film. This is a different genre.”

Vivek knew that the reactions to the film could be very cold and that is why he managed to make the film within Rs 10 crore. He said that he could have made the film at a budget of Rs 50 crore but thanks to Nana Patekar, who took a pay cut, the film was completed in Rs 10 crore.

“So, I knew that even if it comes to the worst, it will recover that much money at the box office,” he said.

The Vaccine war is a tribute meant to honor the medical fraternity of scientists and doctors who worked at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, to manufacture vaccines. On the other hand, The Kashmir Files was released on March 11, 2022 and was a huge success at the box office earning over Rs 340 crore worldwide.

