Have you ever wondered how will the film be if Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt are cast together. For the uninitiated, Kangana has many a times taken digs at Alia’s films and personal life and the duo is not the best of friends. Vivek Agnihotri who is currently busy with The Vaccine War promotions revealed whether he would ever make a film with Alia and Kangana in the lead.

In an interview, Vivek answered fans who have been asking him to cast Alia and Kangana together for a film. Vivek said, “Main agar aise sochne lagunga toh mai mar hi jaaunga, kaun sochta hai iss tarah se. Yeh, thinking bhi kaise ho sakti hai kisi ki (I’ll die if I start thinking like this. Who thinks like this? and how can someone think like this).”

Vivek Agnihotri further told Siddharth Kanan in the interview that he wished both Alia and Kangana after they won National Awards. He said, “Alia Bhatt got the National Award, she is an actor of India who was honored by the Government Of India, I also got a National Award at that time, so I congratulated Alia. When Kangana got the National Award, I congratulated her too.”

Vivek Agnihotri further said that he is not interested in anyone’s personal life, “Mai do logon ko film mai ek saath kara dun, mera kya lena dena hai unki zindagi se? Mera koi aisa shauk nahi.”

On the other hand, Vivek is waiting to see how fans respond to his film The Vaccine War. The film collected a little more than Rs 3 crore in three days since the release. The Vaccine War features Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles.

The movie pays tribute to the medical fraternity of scientists and doctors who manufactured the vaccine under the worst circumstances and succeeded.

