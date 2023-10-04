Another year and time for another Koffee With Karan Season. Karan Johar’s famous chat show is all set to return with the eighth season and we cannot keep calm. Karan took to Instagram and shared the announcement video on Wednesday, October 4.

Karan shared a fun video to make the mega announcement on social media. The director trolled himself and the last season of his talk show. Karan’s self-aware dialogues left fans laughing in the comments. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “Turns out, my own Konscience wants to troll me too!😤But screw what he thinks, I’m still brewing Season 8!🥳#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 – streams from 26th October only on @disneyplushotstar!@apoorva1972 @jahnviobhan @dharmaticent.”

In the video, Karan Johar’s conscience, played by himself, asks the filmmaker, “Did someone put something in your coffee last season? The conversations were so meh, they were so thanda. You could have called it Cold Coffee with Karan. Were those ‘cheese’ jokes with your nepo babies supposed to be funny? A 50-year-old asking 20-year-olds about their s*x lives? Lame.”

Karan Johar then talks to himself in the video and wonders who all he can call this season. Nepo grandkids or cricketers? He concludes the video by saying, “I am brewing season 8, it’s going to be great.”

Watch the announcement video here:

Many netizens loved the fact that Karan Johar managed to troll himself, however, they still managed to troll him. One netizen wrote, “Thank you for trolling yourself!!!! Please don’t bring diplomatic right people to the show. And I would like to challenge you to do one episode without mentioning Alia 😜,” while another wrote, “love how on point it was on how lame last season was! Acceptance is the best way to restart :) “kold koffee is correct” 😂😂 Excited for some “piping hot koffee” hopefully on season 8!”

Many celebs like Vishal Dadlani also commented on the fun video. The director wrote, “Hahahahahahaha, nobody takes the mickey outta themselves like you do, @karanjohar ! In a world full of people taking themselves too seriously, we need more of this! 😂😂😂.”

Will season 8 be better than ‘thanda’ season 7? Guess we will know on October 26!

