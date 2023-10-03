Just a few days more! If you have been waiting for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17, the show’s set is under construction, and in a few days, we will be witnessing some popular names entering the BB house. Bigg Boss is one of the most entertaining reality shows in India. Over the years, Bigg Boss has gained immense popularity amongst fans. After a super-successful Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers are now set to entertain fans with Bigg Boss 17. The first look from the BB house has been leaked and it is super-duper exciting!

Bigg Boss fan pages have been sharing the inside pictures and videos from the set. As per the video, this time Bigg Boss 17’s set will have a colorful theme. The video shows how spacious the famous BB house will look for this year’s contestants.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a page TamashaXBiggbossXLockup, and you can check out the video below. For those wondering who will be a part of Bigg Boss 17, Udaariyaan actor Isha Malviya, Kunwar Dhillon, Ankita Lokhande, Surbhi Jyoti, and Aishwarya Sharma have emerged as participant names. Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani, who were a part of BB OTT 2 may also enter the house. However, an official confirmation on the participant list is awaited.

Previously in the BB 17 promo video, Salman Khan was heard saying, “Dil, dimaag aur dum ka hoga ye game but ye game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same (This is a game of the heart, mind and strength, but it would not be the same for everyone).” We bet this year’s version of Bigg Boss will be as exciting as the previous seasons!

On the other hand, there were reports that the Kulhad Pizza couple AKA Sehaj Arora, and his wife Gurpreet Kaur will also be a part of the show. A very close source to them informed Filmibeat, “The Kulhad Pizza couple has not received the offer yet. They might accept the offer only when the production house approaches. Considering the controversy and hullabaloo over the MMS leak, we wouldn’t be surprised if they accept the opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss 17. However, one must note that they are parents of a newborn baby. Will they be willing to enter the BB 17 house and face all the scrutiny? Only time will tell.”

Bigg Boss 17 will air from October 15 on Colors.

