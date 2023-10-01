Salman Khan’s much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for its premiere, and ever since the promo has been dropped, names have been cropping up about who might be a part of this season. In a speculated buzz, the famous Kulhad Pizza couple from Punjab might have also secured an invitation for the show.

For the unversed, the couple from Punjab, Sehaj Arora and his wife Gurpreet Kaur, are very famous Vloggers and influencers who shot to fame with their unique concept of Kulhad Pizza. However, they recently caught themselves in an uncomfortable controversy where their MMS was leaked, and someone deliberately did this.

Since the leak, there has been a strong buzz that the couple might have been approached by Colors and Endemol teams to participate in the reality show, which might be a good boost for their influencer careers and the apt platform to share about their ordeals and troubles they faced due to the leak.

A report in Filmibeat suggests that the troublesome controversy might land them an invite to participate in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 17, but it has not been done yet. However even if they are approached for the show, whether they might participate or not still is a decision to make since they need to participate as a couple leaving behind their little newborn, which might be the most challenging decision for them as parents.

A very close source to them informed the tabloid, “The Kulhad Pizza couple has not received the offer yet. They might accept the offer only when the production house approaches. Considering the controversy and hullabaloo over the MMS leak, we wouldn’t be surprised if they accept the opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss 17. However, one must note that they are parents of a newborn baby. Will they be willing to enter the BB 17 house and face all the scrutiny? Only time will tell.”

For the unversed, after the Kulhad couple’s MMS leaked on the internet, they shared the pragmatism they started facing even in their neighbourhood. It affected their personal and professional lives. A video of Sehaj Arora crying went viral where he shared that they recently turned parents and his wife Gurpreet Kaur is in depression due to the video.

However, later, their former employee was arrested for leaking the video, which was claimed to be AI-generated and fake by Sehaj Arora. The woman was sacked from the Kulhad Pizza shop, and she tried to blackmail the couple for Rs 20,000, sending them the video from a fake Instagram account.

Coming back to the question of participating in Bigg Boss 17, no names can be confirmed till the contestants actually make their grand entry on the premiere episode, which is scheduled to air on October 15. Till then, its all food for rumour and pizzas for thoughts, we guess!

