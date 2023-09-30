Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans experienced a shock when Shailesh Lodha quit the show. The actor, has moved on in his life and he recently gave a heartfelt interview where he talked about his professional and personal life. The actor, who belongs to the field of professional Hindi poets, also talked about his profession has changed over time.

Talking about how Hindi poets are getting recognised and respected, Shailesh, even admitted to enjoying the luxuries of life to the fullest. He pointed out how poets these days are owning big luxury cars.

Next, he gushingly admitted that he was one of those poets. In an interview with Lallantop, Shailesh Lodha recently opened up on his car collection and, after getting a bit hesitant, went all out about his beauties. And we’re sure his car collection would surprise you unexpectedly.

The actor, who enjoys a net worth of around 7 – 8 crore, owns an Audi Q3, a Range Rover, and a Mercedes Benz GLS e350d. While the Mercedes costs around 75 lakh – 1.1 crore, the Audi costs around 51.9 lakh. Even Range Rover touches the 1 crore mark.

Shailesh Lodha, while talking to Lallantop said, “Aaj kavi Range Rover chalata hai, Mercedes Chalata hai, Audi Chalata hai.” However, he turned nostalgic talkig about his firct bought vehicle and said, “pehli gaadi – luna – moped. Jab main graduate ho gaya, 80 – 80 din ki maine naukari ki LIC mein. Us samay, temporary job hua karta tha. Clanical job tha, LIC mein. RJ CHOICE 0309 uska number tha. Aur us samay ki kamai se maine luna khareedi thi. Aur maine aadmi ko aadmi nahi samjha tha jis din luna thi mere paas. Main sheher mein nikla aisa, badminton ka racket leke ghumata hua ki kya baat hai. Aur wo akeli ek aisi gaadi thi jo petrol khatam hone ke baad bhi chalti thi (paddle se).”

The actor even mentioned how he has never experience the happiness he had when he bought the Luna. Recalling his past, the Taarak Mehta actor said, “Yakeen maniye wo khushi mujhe zindagi mein dobara mehsoos nahi hui. Jin gaadiyon ke maine naam le liye, unse koi fark nahi padta.Ab aap loan lijiye, har gaadi le sakte hain aap. Lekin main chaahe range rover chalaaun ya mercedes chalaaun, aaj bhi andar baith ke main luna hi chalata hun. Main us daur se baahar hi nahi aaya. Wahi hun. Wo sukh kahaan paida ho sakta hai. 21vi sadi ka itna sa prabhav hai, pehle abhaav mein khushiyaan thi ab khushiyon mein abhaav hai.”

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been the most controversial and turned into one of the most shocking shows in the history of Hindi television. From nonpayment of bills to the OG cast of the show, quitting gradually to s*xual harrasment allegations against producer Asit Kumarr Modi, the show has faced all. One such controversial fallout was between the show makers and actor Shailesh Lodha, who played the writer Taarak Mehta on the show and won a 1 crore lawsuit against Asit Modi against clearance of his dues.

