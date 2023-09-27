Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the longest running sitcoms on Indian television, that unfortunately, has been marred with controversies since the last several months. From the exit of ‘Taarak’ Shailesh Lodha & his shocking claims to ‘Roshan’ Jennifer Mistry accusing the makers of s*xual assault, TMKOC has been in the negative light.

Now, during a recent interaction, Shailesh was quizzed about many things about the show – ranging from his rift with the show’s makers to the bond he shares with his now-former TMKOC castmates. Read on to know what he has to say about the latter – especially his relationship with on-screen ‘param mitra’ aka BFF ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi.

During a recent chat with Lallantop (via Pinkvilla), Shailesh Lodha was asked about the bond he shared with Dilip Joshi and if he’s still in touch with the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor. Answering the big question, he said, “Every actor and human in our industry is very busy with their work. We all are so busy with our lives that we don’t get a chance to speak to each other.”

Shailesh Lodha continued, “But kabhi milenge toh wapas waise he milenge jaise humesha milte the. Duniya ka yehi haal hai raabta kum reh jaata hai ek baar alag hogaye toh. (But if we meet again, we will meet like earlier. This is how the world works, the bond suffers when one part ways).”

Post Shailesh Lodha’s exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma months ago, Sacchin Shrof stepped into his shoes and is presently essaying the role.

