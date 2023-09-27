With fame comes great responsibility and fake news. Every other day social media is filled with fake news of celebrities. The latest victim of death hoax was TV actress Jigyasa Singh. Recently, social media was abuzz with the news of Jigyasa’s death, however looks like all of it was fake! The actress herself took to social media and announced that she is healthy and all the death rumours were fake.

The Thapki fame actress took to her Instagram and shared screenshots of the news that reported that she is no more. Calling it a ‘miracle’, Jigyasa wrote, “Who are these people spreading this? (laugh emoji) Guys, I am alive! MIRACLE MIRACLE! Stop spreading this fake news on fake channels.”

The caption of the videos shared by Jigyasa Singh read, “Thapki pyar ki actress passed away| Last video,” while another read, “Actress Thapki has passed away-Shocking News’.

Check out her post:

Speaking to India Forums, Jigyasa said that she is determined to file a police complaint and will take this very seriously. She said, “I’ve received some videos, and my parents have shown them to me too. No, no, I’m perfectly fine, and I don’t understand why anyone would spread such a rumor. I want to file a police complaint and take strict action against these people.”

Fans were left shocked after news of her death went viral on social media. Many commented with RIP while others were concerned about how it happened. Jigyasa Singh is best known for her role in Thapki Pyar Ki and Thapki Pyar Ki 2. She made an exit mid show due to health reasons and was replaced by Prachi Bansal. Jigyasa is also known for her role in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She has however been away from the screens for a while now.

