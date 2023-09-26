‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner and popular television actress Rubina Dilaik is clearly enjoying her pregnancy and is giving out mom-to-be fashion goals.

Rubina, an avid social media user, took to her Instagram, where she shared two pictures of herself dressed in a body hugging black bodysuit. In the images, she is seen flaunting her blooming baby bump.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the caption, Rubina Dilaik wrote: “Mamacado #vibes.”

Just a week ago, Rubina Dilaik and her husband confirmed that they are expecting their first child together. They took to Instagram, to make the announcement.

They shared a picture from their recent trip. In the image, they are seen posing together on a cruise.

They captioned it: “We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!”

Rubina Dilaik is best known for portraying Radhika Shastri in the popular show ‘Chotti Bahu’, which marked her acting debut, followed by her portrayal of ‘Soumya Singh’ in ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. In 2020, she emerged as the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

She then participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12′ and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)



Must Read: Rubina Dilaik Sets The Maternity Fashion Bar High Days After Announcing Her Pregnancy, Gives Fans A Glimpse Into Her Babymoon Along With A Cryptic Message, “People Will Say…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News