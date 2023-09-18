Recently, television diva Rubina Dilaika took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The actress, who appeared in Bigg Boss 14 along with Abhinav, emerged as the season’s winner. From past some time, speculations about Rubina’s pregnancy have been in the news, and fans have been waiting with bated breath for the same. It was just recently she took to social media to confirm the same.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared a couple of photos with Abhinav from a yacht, flaunting her baby bump in a black jumpsuit. Pairing her look with a cardigan, she nailed the look as she rounded if off with casual shoes. Now days after announcing her pregnancy, she has shared interesting photos from her babymoon.

This afternoon, Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram to share some exciting photos and videos from her babymoon. Opting for a sea green thigh-high slit dress, the Shakti actress looked like a hot mama as she tied her hair in a high bun and white crocs. Later, she shared another video along with a cryptic video that read, “People will say what they want to, hear what you want to…”

Soon after the video went viral, netizens dropped different comments. Commenting on her video, a user wrote, “Abhi tak chhupane wala period chal raha tha ab dikhane wala period shuru hua hai ab delivery tak Har angle se dekhne ko milega.”

While another said, “Caption absolutely right.”

A third user wrote, “Please stay away from negativity keep yourself happy it’s really necessary during this period, do whatever makes you happy”

Check it out below:

Earlier an Astrologer revealed to Koimoi about Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy, “Venus, the love planet, and Mars, the passion planet, lining up means Rubina and Abhinav’s relationship will keep growing. The stars suggest they’ll have romantic trips and fun times together. But they need to talk and connect emotionally for this harmony. There’s a rumor about Rubina being pregnant; if true, this time could be perfect for them to become parents. If not, thinking about a bigger family might bring them even closer.”

Coming back, we already can’t wait to see more of Rubina Dilaik’s maternity fashion pics. Can you?

